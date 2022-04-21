St. Michael-Albertville students and teachers were selected for the K-12 art exhibition at the Northern Clay Center located at 2424 Franklin Ave. East, Minneapolis.
The exhibition will showcase seven St. Michael-Albertville School District students and two teachers, April 28 through June 19. The exhibitions will be in-person and online.
The students selected for the in-person and online exhibitions are 12th grader Abigail Dolan for “Long Novermber Night,” 10th grader Haylie Walker Kuklock for “Hive,” 10th grader Rebecca Kosey for “Falling Water,” 12th grader Spencer Wickliff for “Cubed,” 12th grader Livia Proudlock for “Pulmonarius,” 11th grader Maura Gjesvold for “Bubble Stacks” and 12th grader Isabelle Johnshoy “Coral.”
Online Students who were accepted into the online exhibition only are 10th grader Chelsea Neba for “The Crust of Mars,” 12th grader Kailiah Yang for “Delightful Waves,” 12th grader Ian Halvorson for “Little Fellas,” 12th grader Margot Bromley for “Submerged” and 12th grader Emma Anderson for “Gemini.”
The art educators from St. Michael-Albertville School District who were chosen to be features are Josh Ausman for his piece “Footed Dish” and Kari Halker-Saathoff for her piece “The Unseen Universe of the Human Heart.” Both Ausman and Halker-Saathoff will have their joint piece “Collaboration of Form.”
The Northern Clay Center K-12 educators and students exhibition is meant to show case teachers and students in the community. Those who were chosen for the exhibition were chosen by two jurors.
