Experience Maple Grove fames first-ever president/CEO

The board of directors for Experience Maple Grove, the city’s official destination marketing organization (DMO) has named Gretchen Wilbrandt, President/CEO.
“We feel Gretchen’s impressive leadership style and track record building successful teams are a perfect fit for our organization and the city of Maple Grove,” said AJ Stevens, board chair.
Following a comprehensive search, Wilbrandt was selected to lead Experience Maple Grove’s tourism sales and marketing efforts for the recently formed nonprofit.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the Board of Directors and community to be part of the continued growth and exposure of Maple Grove,” said Wilbrandt.
Her vision is built around being big, bold and creative. “I’m looking forward to learning more from residents and local business leaders to highlight their positive experiences in Maple Grove.”
Experience Maple Grove is a 501c6 formed Jan. 1, 2022. Its mission is to promote the city’s numerous assets to attract meetings, conventions, sporting events and leisure travel and further develop the visitor economy. The organization is governed by a 13-member board of directors who will work closely with Wilbrandt to build the marketing effort from the ground up.
Wilbrandt comes to Experience Maple Grove after more than four years as executive director of the Minnetonka Yacht Club. She assumes her role July 11.
