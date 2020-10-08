Eric Trump visits with St. Michael area residents

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, made a quick visit Oct. 1 to Crow River Sportsmen’s Club located on the St. Michael/Rogers border to meet with a gathering of approximately 100 people.
State Rep. Eric Lucero (R-Dayton) was among those in attendance. “Eric Trump spoke for about 15 minutes highlighting President Trump’s pro Second Amendment record and the importance of confirming a Supreme Court Justice that would continue to protect our individual Constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Eric Trump’s message certainly resonated because protecting our Second Amendment rights is a very high priority shared by most across our great community,” Lucero said.
Eric Trump met with several hundred people earlier that same day at TJ Potter Trucking, Inc., located in Becker, in which he highlighted President Donald Trump’s pro-economy/pro-jobs accomplishments and vision to help businesses get back on their feet in the aftermath of COVID.
