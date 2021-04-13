Funding is available from Hennepin County to support organizations in educating and motivating residents to become environmental stewards and take environmentally friendly actions.

Green Partners environmental education grants are available to nonprofit organizations, community groups, youth programs, schools, congregations, early childhood family education programs and park districts.

Applications are being accepted until Thursday, May 6. Virtual information meetings will be Tuesday, April 13, and Monday, April 19. Learn more and RSVP to an informational meeting at tinyurl.com/s4easxfr.

For more information, contact Patience Caso at patience.caso@hennepin.us or 612-348-9352.

Tags

Load comments