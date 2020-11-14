The city of Dayton has announced the 2020 Community Photo Contest to inspire individuals to explore and highlight the city through their creativity and talent.
Both residents and businesses are encouraged to participate. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, quality and composition in each category.
The two categories are: Wildlife and Nature (landscapes, plants, animals, weather, lakes, parks and trails), and Life in Dayton (celebrating the community through recreation, events, arts, culture, sports and unique sites).
Contestants may enter up to five photos per category. The deadline for entries is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Winners will be announced Feb. 26. The top three photos will be displayed in the Dayton City Hall and Activity Center. Winners will be notified by email on Feb. 19. The winners will be recognized at a City Council meeting in the spring.
To learn more and view the contest guidelines, visit cityofdaytonmn.com/2020-community-photo-contest/
