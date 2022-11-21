Tom Emmer

Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06) released the below statement following his election as Majority Whip for the 118th Congress:

“It is an honor to be entrusted by my colleagues with the role of Majority Whip. Now the hard work begins. It’s time to unite our conference and deliver on our promises to the American people.”

