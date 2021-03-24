Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06) has announced his office will be accepting applications for the sixth annual Young Women’s Leadership Program (YWLP) for high school girls in Minnesota’s sixth Congressional district.

The YWLP is an annual program designed to give young women the opportunity to learn from and engage with some of Minnesota’s top female leaders. The program consists of three panels throughout the summer for young women entering ninth through 12th grade. Each panel features an open round table discussion with the other participants and women professionals from various fields to share their insights, guidance, and stories.

“This program is a great way for young women to connect with female leaders in Minnesota’s workforce. I am proud to announce the continuation of the Young Women’s Leadership Program,” said Emmer. “I launched this program to provide the opportunity for mentorship, networking, and a safe place to ask questions about navigating professional life. I look forward to meeting the impressive young women who will participate this summer!”

Further details on this program, including how to apply can be found on Congressman Emmer’s website. Applications will be accepted through May 28. For questions, contact Abby.Rime@mail.house.gov.

