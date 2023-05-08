Congressman Tom Emmer (R- Delano) announced that his office will begin accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional App Challenge.

“In our increasingly digital world, skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) have never been more important,” said Emmer. “STEM education is essential to students’ growth as they pursue post-high school opportunities, regardless of their chosen path.”

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments