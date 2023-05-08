Congressman Tom Emmer (R- Delano) announced that his office will begin accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional App Challenge.
“In our increasingly digital world, skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) have never been more important,” said Emmer. “STEM education is essential to students’ growth as they pursue post-high school opportunities, regardless of their chosen path.”
“Every year, we look forward to seeing the innovative applications developed by students across the Sixth District. Whether coding is a passion or a new hobby, I encourage students to take advantage of this exciting opportunity,” Emmer concluded.
The Congressional App Challenge is open to all middle and high school students in the Sixth Congressional District. The Sixth District winner will be eligible to have their app displayed in the United States Capitol.
The Congressional App Challenge was originally launched by the House of Representatives in 2015. The Challenge allows students to compete against their peers by creating and submitting an app designed for desktop/PC, web, tablet, mobile, or other devices. Any programing language, including Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby or “block code” will be accepted.
Students interested in submitting their project must do so by Nov. 1.
