Elvis is coming to the Maple Grove for a Christmas show. On Thursday, Dec. 12, the monthly Elvis event at Maple Tavern, 9375 Deerwood Lane N., will be supporting CROSS Services by donating 50% of sales from 6 to 9 p.m. There is a $5.00 cover charge for the event.
The program, featuring Todd Anderson, will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. There is a full bar and menu options are available.
A “really big Elvis fan for years,” Mary Ellen Everhart, owner of The Grind Coffee and Creamery in Bloomington, is using this month’s event to help benefit CROSS. “I have been a big fan of his music and what he believed in so I want to help keep the King alive,” she said. “I have been part of an Elvis fan club years ago and began a monthly Elvis impersonator event when I had my coffee shop in Maple Grove. Maple Tavern is the perfect place. This month I am happy to highlight ‘Elvis Christmas and the spirit of his gift of giving.’”
Everhart added that the Elvis program continues at the Maple Tavern on the second Thursday of each month and the public is welcome.
CROSS has been serving individuals and families in Champlin. Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo, and Rogers for over 41 years. For more information, see CROSS’s Facebook page, or contact CROSS at CROSSservices.org or call 763-425-1050.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.