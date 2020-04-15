The Elm Creek Rest Area on eastbound I-94 at mile marker 215 in Maple Grove was scheduled to close April 15. MnDOT is delaying the closure to further support the freight-industry partners. The rest area will close to all users Monday, April 27 to Sunday, Nov. 1. It will undergo a total reconstruction to repave the lot, replace sidewalks, add more vehicle and truck parking, and install a digital signage system.
The rest area that precedes Elm Creek is the Enfield Rest Area on eastbound I-94 at mile marker 187 in Monticello. The next rest area after Elm Creek is near Menomonie, Wisconsin at mile marker 43 (90 miles away).
To find a rest area in Minnesota, visit: mndot.gov/restareas
MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Governor Walz’s Stay at Home executive order and will continue. Crews are working to be as flexible as possible with scheduling during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward in a timely manner. Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.
MnDOT is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, that includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. Work will take place between 2019 and 2021.
For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at: mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.