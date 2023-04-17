Elm Creek Elementary School visited by WatchDOGS

(Photo courtesy of Osseo Area Schools)

Students at Elm Creek Elementary had a visit from WatchDOGS (Dads of Great Students) in the classrooms.

Students at Elm Creek Elementary School recently had the opportunity to have WatchDOGS (Dads Of Great Students) visit with them in the classroom, participating in various academic activities and lessons.

Elm Creek is one of many schools that participate in the national WatchDOGS program, which focuses on the prevention of violence in schools by using the positive influence of fathers and father-figures to provide an unobtrusive presence in schools and be a positive and active role model for children at their school.

