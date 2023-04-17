Elm Creek Elementary School visited by WatchDOGS

Students at Elm Creek Elementary School recently had the opportunity to have WatchDOGS (Dads Of Great Students) visit with them in the classroom, participating in various academic activities and lessons.
Elm Creek is one of many schools that participate in the national WatchDOGS program, which focuses on the prevention of violence in schools by using the positive influence of fathers and father-figures to provide an unobtrusive presence in schools and be a positive and active role model for children at their school.
While visiting the school, the WatchDOGS dads attend morning meetings with their students. They then help out in a few classrooms, playing math games, quizzing scholars on spelling, reading the school newspaper as a small group or reading a book to students.
“We have dads, step-dads, grandpas, and other male role models who come once a month and help in our classrooms. The students absolutely love when the WatchDOGS come - they’re like celebrities for the day. It’s good for them to see men here, engaging and getting involved,” said Joelle Tegland, volunteer coordinator at Elm Creek. “The men who are involved are constantly giving me feedback about how much fun it is for them to be a part of their student’s school experience. And the staff really love having them here as well.”
Elm Creek started the WatchDOGS program in fall 2020 to increase family engagement as part of the school improvement plan, and it has been overwhelmingly popular ever since, with sign up sheets filling within hours of posting. The WatchDOGS visit the school about once a month to interact with scholars in the classrooms.
