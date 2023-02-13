Elm Creek club hosts Great Kindness Challenge week

(Photo courtesy of the Osseo Area School District)

The Elm Creek Elementary School Kindness Club organized the Great Kindness Challenge week in January. The event featured a pledge, kindness rocks, bracelets, and thank you notes.

Students in the Elm Creek Elementary School Kindness Club helped to organize and host a Great Kindness Challenge week from Jan. 23-27. Students in all grade levels participated to promote and spread kindness across both the school and community.

The Great Kindness Challenge is a national event that focuses on empowering students to create a culture of kindness in their schools. The Great Kindness Challenge is all about celebrating kindness in a way every student, teacher and staff member can feel loved and appreciated. More than 37,000 schools across the world take part in the Great Kindness Challenge each year. This year’s theme was “grow kindness.”

