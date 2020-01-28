The city of Dayton is in need of election judges to help with three elections this year.
Help is needed for the presidential nomination primary on March 3, the primary election on Aug. 11 and general election on Nov. 3.
After the March 3 primary, presidential candidates to represent each major political party in the general election will be determined.
By law, election judges are required to disclose political party affiliations, and Dayton is specifically in need of Republican judges, according to city clerk Amy Benting.
Compensation for regular election judges is $10 an hour, and compensation for head election judges is $12 an hour.
Those interested should contact Benting at 763-421-1791. Application forms can be downloaded at cityofdaytonmn.com/government/elections, and more information about the upcoming presidential nomination primary can be found at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/how-elections-work/presidential-primary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.