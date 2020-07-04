Shari McGuire, founder of the Explore Maple Grove Facebook group and realtor with Keller Williams Classic Realty NW presents Eat Local Maple Grove Bingo from now through July 18, at 20 participating locations in Maple Grove.
Even though some businesses were able to re-open for take-out and delivery orders, the business generated from those orders was a very small fraction of what these businesses were doing before the pandemic. Shuttering their doors for several months greatly taxed their business and personal financial situation, not to mention the finances of the employees who were furloughed and laid off. The outpouring of support post riots for the people and businesses of Minneapolis has been phenomenal and these neighbors of ours are also wondering how they’re going to pay rent on their business, hire back their employees, keep a roof over their family’s heads and feed their children.
McGuire said, “I can’t even imagine the stress our local small business owners have felt these past few months. I asked myself how can we help and an Eat Local Bingo Maple Grove game to further encourage people to return to their favorite eateries and visit some new ones seemed like a fun way to get the community out again and stand up our small businesses to help them keep the lights on.”
The Eat Local Maple Grove Bingo was created at no cost to the business owners and several of them have generously given gift cards toward the grand prize of $200 in gift cards.
“It was heart-warming as I dropped off Bingo cards at participating locations because the managers and owners were incredibly grateful for the opportunity to participate and generate more business,” she said. “Their overwhelming gratitude caught me by surprise and made it all worth it.”
Players make purchases from participating Eat Local Bingo Maple Grove businesses to create a Bingo in a row, column, or diagonal on an Eat Local Bingo Maple Grove card. When they get Bingo, they can register for the drawing online at eatlocalbingomg.com. Players must save their receipts to validate their Bingo in the event they win. No purchase is necessary to win.
Bingo cards are available at all participating locations and online at eatlocalbingomg.com. Locations inlcude: 3 Squares, Angeno’s Pizza, Broadway Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, Daily Dose, Dairy2U Northwest, El Rodeo, Euro Gourmet Deli, Frankie’s Pizza, Grabbagreen Food + Juice, Great Harvest Bread Co., Ichiddo Ramen, Lotus, Love That Olive, Maple Tavern, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Rock Elm Tavern, Sugar & Spice Sweetery, Tandoor Indian Cuisine, The Lookout Bar and Grill.
A Shop Local Bingo Maple Grove is in the works and will launch after the 4th of July.
