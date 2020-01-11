The annual Winter Beach Party at Eastman Nature Center, in Elm Creek Park Reserve in Dayton, is Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can build sand sculptures at an indoor “beach.” Dig for seashells, “fish” in a pond, meet live animals and race minnows. Enjoy beach games, face painting and a tropical craft.
A snack will be provided. People are free to bring a picnic lunch with them.
Wear a swimsuit and get a prize. People may drop in anytime.
There is a cost to attend. Children under 2 are admitted free. Children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Volunteers are needed for this event. If interested visit threeriversparks.org/page/event-volunteers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.