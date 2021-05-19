Starting Monday, May 17, the ramp from eastbound I-94 at Highway 241 in St. Michael was closed. The ramp closure is expected to remain in effect through Saturday, June 5. Motorists wanting to access Highway 241 from the east should plan to follow the signed detour route from the Wright County Road 19 exit in Albertville. The map can be seen at: bit.ly/3eQI1K7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.