St Michael ramp closure

Starting Monday, May 17, the ramp from eastbound I-94 at Highway 241 in St. Michael was closed. The ramp closure is expected to remain in effect through Saturday, June 5. Motorists wanting to access Highway 241 from the east should plan to follow the signed detour route from the Wright County Road 19 exit in Albertville. The map can be seen at: bit.ly/3eQI1K7 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments