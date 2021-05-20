Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 21, crews will close the ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-494 in Maple Grove to complete paving.
Drivers will be detoured to eastbound I-94/I-694, exit at Hwy. 169 and take the loops back to westbound I-94/I-694 and proceed to southbound I-494.
The ramp will reopen the next day at 6 a.m. Saturday, May 22. Drivers should expect lane closures on eastbound I-94 at this location leading up to the ramp closure starting at 6 p.m. on May 21.
Plan ahead and give additional time or seek an alternate route. Closure duration and time frames are approximate and weather dependent.
Concrete Conveyor System
Crews have erected a new concrete conveyor system over eastbound I-94 near Brockton Lane in Maple Grove. This innovative piece of equipment will make travel safer and smoother for motorists and road construction crews and help make the project more efficient.
More about this project
This closure is part of the project to improvement a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.
For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project at dot.state.mn.us. Any questions about the project, contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.
