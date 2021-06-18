Starting the night of Tuesday, June 15, motorists traveling on eastbound I-94 will need to choose a lane before the Wright County Road 19 exit in Albertville. The lanes will be separated with concrete barriers.
The left lane will be a through lane with no on/off access to local roads for approximately one mile, until Hwy. 241 in St. Michael.
The right lane will provide local access to Albertville, Otsego, and St. Michael via exits at County Road 19 and County Road 37.
I-94 will maintain two lanes of traffic in both directions during the daytime and intermittent lane closures overnight. The lane shifts will be in place through October.
Starting Monday, June 14, the intersection of O’Day Avenue and Hwy. 241 in St. Michael will become an official roundabout. Construction of the roundabout is still ongoing and will be complete later this fall, but now the intersection will be signed, striped and navigated as a roundabout.
Navigating the roundabout:
• When approaching, slow down and get into the appropriate lane.
• Be sure to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. They have the right of way.
• When entering, yield to vehicles already in the circle. Merge into the traffic flow when it is safe.
• Continue through until you reach your exit.
MnDOT making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.
For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If people have any questions about the project, contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.