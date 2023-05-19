Dear EarthTalk: What’s the background on the “No Mow May” movement? – J.D., via email

Lawns cover some 40 million acres—or 2%—of land in the United States, making them the single largest irrigated crop we grow. We mow, rake, fertilize, weed, chemically treat and water them⁠—sucking up time, money and other resources. And in spite of all that they provide little if any benefit to wildlife. In fact, they likely do more harm than good. Indeed, grass-only lawns lack floral resources and nesting sites for bees and other pollinators, and serve up a cocktail of toxic pesticides.

