Early voting underway for the Aug. 11 Primary election

With the primary election coming up Aug. 11, area residents will have the opportunity to narrow the field of candidates in multiple races for the Nov. 3 general election..
In Dayton, the mayor’s seat and two spots on the city council are up for election.
With only two mayoral candidates – current council members Dennis Fisher and Jonathan Mellberg – no primary vote is required. Current Mayor Tim McNeil is not seeking reelection to that post, but is instead running for an open council seat.
With Mellberg running for mayor and Councilmember Bob O’Brien not seeking reelection, there are two open council seats.
But eight hopefuls have signified their interest in serving on the city council and voters will need to reduce that field to four after the primary. Candidates appearing on the primary ballot include Eric Abbot, David Fashant, Travis Henderson, Tim McNeil, Troy Okerlund, Scott Salonek, Brian Towley and James Woolsey Jr. Voters will vote for two people.
In the District 1 race for the Hennepin County Board, which covers the city of Osseo, Jeff Lunde, MaryJo Melsha and De’Vonna Pittman will be on the primary ballot.
In Hennepin County Board race for District 7, Kevin Anderson, Danny Nadeau and Kim Zellers are on the ballot. This district covers the cities of Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Greenfield, Hanover, Independence, Loretto, Maple Grove, Maple Plain, Medina, Rogers, and Rockford.
State Senate District 34, covering the cities of Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers, will have incumbent Warren Limmer-R, Aarica Coleman (DFL) and Bonnie Westlin (DFL) on the ballot.
The U.S. Congressional District 3 seat will have Republican and Democratic primaries. Leslie Davis (R), Kendall Qualls (R), incumbent Dean Phillips (DFL) and Cole Young (DFL) on the ballot. This district covers the cities of Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Independence, Maple Grove, Maple Plain, Osseo and Rogers.
EARLY VOTING
Between now and Aug. 10, voters can vote early in several different ways. Absentee voting is strongly encouraged this year for either or both elections for safety concerns dealing with COVID-19.
Osseo City Hall has absentee application forms to send to residents. Hennepin County will process all absentee ballots by including a postage prepaid/pre-addressed envelope for mailing the ballot back to Hennepin County.
In person absentee voting at Osseo City Hall is allowed for 46 days prior to each election. Due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the city is asking all people voting in person to wear a mask while in Osseo City Hall and practice social distancing. Safety measures will be taken on Election Day, also.
The city of Champlin has information on in-person absentee voting is offered at city hall Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be extended voting hours Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can find additional information on the city’s website at ci.champlin.mn.us
The city of Dayton strongly recommends voting by mail or if in person is preferred to vote absentee starting during the direct balloting Aug. 4-10. Starting on Aug. 4, voters come to Dayton City Hall and vote in person and they put the ballot into the machine and their vote gets counted. The city is anticipating longer lines on Election Day will be following CDC guidelines and will require social distancing, which means some people may have to wait outside. Voters are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. Residents direct early voting will be directed where to park and where to enter at city hall. Voting will also be open one Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In Maple Grove, there will be tables for absentee in-person voting Aug. 4-10. A one-way foot traffic pattern has been created at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12900 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Social distancing guidelines from the CDC will be followed and the city requests all people have a facial covering when in-person voting. Those who vote at the government center during this time period will put their ballots directly into the ballot counter.
Polling places are usually the busiest in the morning and early evening when voters are going to/from work, and there can sometimes be the last-minute rush right before polls close at 8 p.m. As such, to avoid crowds and lines, the best time to vote is mid-morning or mid-afternoon.
Voters also have the option to go online to mnvotes.org and order and absentee ballot for both the primary and general elections. Click on “Other ways to vote” and find “vote by mail.” Find the “go to online absentee application” and fill out the required information. Voters need to be an eligible voter, provide an email address, and provide an identification number (state-issued driver’s license number, Minnesota ID card or the last four digits of their Social Security number). Ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 11 for them to count.
ELECTION DAY
On Primary Election Day, Aug. 11 the voting polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters in Osseo vote at Osseo City Hall, 415 Central Avenue.
There are four polling locations to vote in Champlin.
Precinct 1 — Little Newton’s, 111 Dean Avenue West
Precinct 2 — Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Avenue North
Precinct 3 — Servant of Christ Lutheran Church, 740 East Hayden Lake Road
Precinct 4 — Jackson Middle School, 6000 109th Avenue North
There are three polling locations to vote in Dayton.
Precinct 1 — Dayton Public Works/Police Building, 13700 Zanzibar Lane North
Precinct 2 — Dayton Activity Center, 18461 Dayton Street
Precinct 3 — Dayton Elementary School, 12000 South Diamond Lake Road
There are 24 polling locations to vote in Maple Grove for the primary and general election.
Precinct 1 — Advent Lutheran Church, 9475 Jefferson Highway
Precinct 2 — Elm Creek Elementary School, 9830 Revere Lane
Precinct 3 — Maple Grove Public Works, 9030 Forestview Lane
Precinct 4 — Maple Grove Senior High School, 9800 Fernbrook Lane
Precinct 5 — Fernbrook Elementary School, 9661 Fernbrook Lane
Precinct 6 — Church of the Open Door, 9060 Zanzibar Lane
Precinct 7 — Weaver Lake Elementary School, 15900 Weaver Lake Road
Precinct 8 — Maple Grove Covenant Church, 9350 Upland Lane
Precinct 9 — Maple Grove Lutheran Church, 9251 Elm Creek Boulevard
Precinct 10 — Rice Lake Elementary School, 13755 89th Avenue N
Precinct 11 — Lord of Life Church, 7401 County Road 101
Precinct 12 — Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road
Precinct 13 — Maple Grove Middle School, 7000 Hemlock Lane
Precinct 14 — St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7180 Hemlock Lane
Precinct 15 — Cedar Island Elementary School, 6777 Hemlock Lane
Precinct 16 — Maple Grove Evangelical Church, 8585 Rice Lake Road
Precinct 17 — Maple Ridge Church, 13400 Maple Knoll Way
Precinct 18 — Basswood Elementary School, 15425 Bass Lake Road
Precinct 19 — Church of the Open Door, 9060 Zanzibar Lane
Precinct 20 — Rush Creek Elementary School, 8801 County Road 101
Precinct 21 — Lord of Life Church, 7401 County Road 101
Precinct 22 — Ave Maria Academy, 7000 Jewel Lane
Precinct 23 — Oak View Elementary School, 6710 East Fish Lake Road
Precinct 24 — Central Park of Maple Grove, 12000 Central Park Way
For more information, visit mnvotes.org or pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us
