Early-morning Maple Grove house fire displaces family

Maple Grove Police and Fire were dispatched to a house at 1:48 a.m. on June 11 on Quaker Lane near 108th Place after the homeowner called 911 to report their house was on fire.
Maple Grove Deputy Chief Patrick Farrens requested a second alarm assignment for this event, due to confirmation of a large fire, combined with recent warm temperatures. Maple Grove Fire also requested additional resources from Anoka-Champlin, Dayton, and Osseo fire departments to assist with firefighting efforts.
When Maple Grove Police Officers arrived on scene, they reported heavy flames engulfing half of the house and also setting trees on fire in the back yard. Maple Grove Police were also able to confirm that the residents of the house were safely out, but noted that a family pet might still be inside the house.
Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush arrived on-scene and confirmed that a working fire in the attic involved half of the house. He finished a size-up of the situation and directed the Maple Grove firefighters to stretch a pre-connected hose line to the front door of the house.
Firefighters with Engine 31 were able to enter the house and make entry, they were then able to start attacking the fire from inside of the house.
According to Chief Bush, “Hot weather presents additional challenges for firefighters, because they are already carrying about 65 pounds of protective gear and equipment before they are assigned to firefighting tasks. Firefighters wear very good protective clothing to protect them heat and fire. However, firefighters can overheat quickly as they lose water through sweat and their body heat is held in by their protective clothing. Even though it was two in the morning, it was still about 80 degrees outside and the dew point was in the mid-60’s. That creates additional stress on working firefighters.”
Fire crews working inside the house were able to contain and extinguish the fire, although the house suffered heavy damage. Chief Bush noted, “We really appreciate our mutual aid partners, because it allows us to bring additional firefighters out to help spread the workload, especially with the hot weather. We try to limit the number of times a crew goes to work during a fire, because of the nature of firefighting work and danger of firefighters becoming overheated.”
In addition, the fire crews also looked for the missing family cat, but didn’t find one during fire extinguishment. However, the cat came out of hiding after the fire was out and was reunited with the homeowner.
Everyone was able to get out of the home safely. The family has been displaced.
Maple Grove Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause of this early morning fire.
