During the holiday DWI campaign that began Nov. 27 and ran through the end of December, officers, deputies and troopers arrested 2,353 drivers for driving impaired compared with 2,757 DWI arrests during the same period in 2018.
There were also 1,408 seat belt citations, compared with 1,901 in 2018.
More than 300 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota participated in the campaign conducted by the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS). The enhanced enforcement and education efforts are coordinated through DPS-OTS with overtime paid with federal funds received from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Fridley police arrested a 17-year-old female on Christmas Eve for DWI after the vehicle she was driving struck a motorist stopped at a red light. Also, Fridley police arrested a 28-year-old man for DWI after the vehicle he was driving hit another motorist head-on.
Hopkins police arrested sisters driving separate vehicles after an officer witnessed the two tailgating and flashing lights at each other.
In Minneapolis, police arrested a woman after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a fire truck, then backed up and hit a Minneapolis police squad car. The woman had a BAC of .24 with three additional priors in the past 10 years.
During the campaign, six agencies reported people arrested for DWI with a BAC of .35 or higher. They include:
• Minneapolis Police Department — BAC .40
• Minnesota State Patrol-Marshall — BAC .40
• Houston County Sheriff’s Office — BAC .39
• Sebeka Police Department — BAC .383
• McLeod County Sheriff’s Office— BAC .37
• Wright County Sheriff’s Office — BAC .35
DWI Arrests by Agency
In the Twin Cities metro area, agencies with the most DWI arrests during the campaign included: Minnesota State Patrol (Golden Valley) had 155, Minnesota State Patrol (Oakdale) had 148, St. Paul Police Department had 99, Minneapolis Police Department had 54, Bloomington Police Department had 41, and Coon Rapids Police Department had 37.
Area police saw the following number of DWI arrests:
Champlin Police made four DWI arrests with the highest BAC of .17.
Corcoran Police made four DWI arrests with the highest BAC of .18.
Dayton Police made one DWI arrest with the highest BAC is unknown.
Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office made 14 DWI arrests with the highest BAC of .26.
Maple Grove Police made 19 DWI arrests with the highest BAC of .23.
Medina Police made one DWI arrest with the highest BAC of .08.
Rogers Police made one DWI arrest with the highest BAC of .15.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office made 34 DWI arrests with the highest BAC of .35.
DWI Consequences
Loss of license for up to a year, thousands of dollars in costs and possible jail time.
Repeat DWI offenders, as well as first-time offenders arrested at .16 and above alcohol-concentration level, must use ignition interlock in order to regain legal driving privileges or face at least one year without a driver’s license.
Offenders with three or more offenses are required to use interlock for three to six years, or they will never regain driving privileges.
Prevent Drunk Driving
Plan for a safe ride. Designate a sober driver, use a safe, alternative transportation option, or stay at the location of the celebration.
Speak up. Offer to be a designated driver, or be available to pick up a loved one anytime, anywhere.
Buckle up. It is the best defense against a drunk driver.
Report drunk driving. Call 911 when witnessing impaired driving behavior. Be prepared to provide location, license plate number and observed dangerous behavior.
