There is a special mailbox located in Maple Grove. This mailbox is specifically for letters to Santa. The letters are delivered directly to the North Pole.
Children may drop off their letters in the Santa mailbox located in the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, between Dec. 1 and 15.
Santa’s elves pick up the letters each evening.
Please include the full name and address of each child on the letter. This allows Santa and his elves to respond back to the letter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.