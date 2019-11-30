There is a special mailbox located in Maple Grove. This mailbox is specifically for letters to Santa. The letters are delivered directly to the North Pole.

Children may drop off their letters in the Santa mailbox located in the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, between Dec. 1 and 15.

Santa’s elves pick up the letters each evening.

Please include the full name and address of each child on the letter. This allows Santa and his elves to respond back to the letter.

