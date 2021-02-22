The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 4-Hour Refresher and 8-Hour First-Time 55+ Driver Discount courses in Maple Grove and Osseo.

There will be 4-hour refresher courses offered two different times. The first will be Tuesday, March 9, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo. Another course option will be Tuesday, March 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.

An 8-Hour First-Time course is planned for Monday and Tuesday, March 1 and 2, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. To complete this first-time course, participants must attend both times.

This class will save participants up to 10% on their auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, people must complete a four-hour refresher every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update participants on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety.

The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments