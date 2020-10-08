The city of Rogers hosted a successful Night to Unite drive-thru event on Oct. 3 outside of the Rogers Community Center. Residents were invited to drive their cars through the parking lot and the emergency vehicles, wave to police and fire personnel and city staff, and grab a goodie bag. The city even collected donations for CROSS Food Shelf.
Rogers also thanked the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Northwest Living Word Church, elected officials, and city staff who made this event successful.
