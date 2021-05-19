Pick up Bernatello’s pizzas on Tuesday, May 25, at the Rogers Community Center. Drive Thru Difference Day is being held in place of annual First Responders Luncheon.
Hot pizzas will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. in drive thru style.
The I-94 West Chamber of Commerce is asking for a minimum donation of $10 per pizza and proceeds will benefit the MN Law Enforcement Memorial Association as well as the MN Fallen Firefighters Memorial Association.
