Drive thru Ash Wednesday blessing coming to Maple Grove Lutheran Church

Life is busy. We’ll meet you at the cross roads.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive through the Maple Grove Lutheran Church parking lot at the intersection of Elm Creek Boulevard and County Road 30 and receive the imposition of ashes, marking Ash Wednesday. Each traveler will also receive a Lenten prayer and devotional booklet.
Join the church Wednesdays in Lent for Holden Evening Prayer at 7 p.m. where speakers will remind us: faith is a way of life.
Maple Grove Lutheran Church is located at 9251 Elm Creek Boulevard. For more information, call the church office at 763-420-7930 or visit mglc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.