Drive thru Ash Wednesday blessing coming to Maple Grove Lutheran Church

Life is busy. We’ll meet you at the cross roads.

 

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive through the Maple Grove Lutheran Church parking lot at the intersection of Elm Creek Boulevard and County Road 30 and receive the imposition of ashes, marking Ash Wednesday. Each traveler will also receive a Lenten prayer and devotional booklet.

 

Join the church Wednesdays in Lent for Holden Evening Prayer at 7 p.m. where speakers will remind us: faith is a way of life.

Maple Grove Lutheran Church is located at 9251 Elm Creek Boulevard. For more information, call the church office at 763-420-7930 or visit mglc.org.

 

