Wright County residents can expect to see more Minnesota State Highway Patrol vehicles on roads on the lookout for drunk drivers this summer. On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced a list of 15 counties that will be getting extra drunk driving enforcement patrols now through September, including Wright County.
DPS identified 15 counties that have accounted for 52% of drunk driving-related fatalities from 2014-18, with Wright County ranking 10th. As would be expected, most of the traffic deaths align with the size of the counties, but there were a few surprises. Here is the listing of the counties that will be getting a followed by their population rank in the state:
1. Hennepin (first); 2. Ramsey (second); 3. Anoka (fourth); 4. St. Louis (sixth); 5. Dakota (third); 6. Washington (fifth); 7. Stearns (seventh); 8. Sherburne (12th); 9. Olmsted (eighth); 10. Wright (10th); 11. Rice (14th); 12. Cass (36th); 13. Becker (31st); 14. Scott (9th); 15. Otter Tail (17th)
To see the release from DPS, visit bit.ly/3uYDxa2
