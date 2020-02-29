Dori Trossen of Osseo announces run for state representative

Life-long Osseo-area resident and small business owner, Dori Trossen, has officially announced her candidacy for State Representative in House District 34B (Osseo/Maple Grove).
Access to affordable childcare, ensuring parents have access to choice in education and finding family-friendly solutions to rising healthcare costs are Trossen’s driving factors in her bid for office. Trossen will be seeking Republican endorsement to challenge first-term DFLer Kristin Bahner.
“I am running to ask the questions my neighbors and fellow business owners are asking, get to the root cause for the lack of progress and seek workable solutions on these critical issues,” said Trossen.
The 35-year-old mother of two is a former licensed in-home childcare provider who understands the shortage of care options available, the exorbitant cost factor for working families as well as the licensing process that in-home providers face before they can accept children and maintain their license.
“Because of current legislation and daycare related policies, it turns qualified people away from becoming in-home providers. Many don’t make it to the two-year mark due to mounting state rules and regulations, which drive up the cost beyond what working families can afford,” said Trossen.
Trossen believes preserving diversified education options is imperative in improving the academic outcomes of Minnesota students. Utilizing options like public school, charter school, religious school, home-education and online school choices provide students with the best framework possible as they move into their adult lives. Minnesota currently ranks at the C+ level according to Education Weekly Magazine.
“We can do better at meeting each individual child’s needs. Committing to diverse school and educational options is something the legislature should do instead of a one size fits all approach. Parents know their child best and we need to listen to them, something the state Department of Education can improve upon,” said Trossen.
Rising healthcare costs impact all Minnesota families, whether they are enrolled in employer-sponsored plans, purchase insurance on the private market or are enrolled in a state program. “I’ll work to redesign health care so it can be delivered in a more affordable, private, patient-friendly marketplace. We can improve access, increase price transparency and provide families with the freedom to choose providers without ‘Medicare for All’ or a government take-over of health care,” said Trossen.
Trossen was born and raised in Maple Grove. After graduating from Maple Grove High School, she attended Hennepin Technical College where she obtained a degree in Applied Science and became a dental assistant, later receiving an additional certificate in Restorative Functions from the University of Minnesota.
She also operated a licensed in-home daycare for five years and currently owns Mind Body Soul, a health and wellness business. She and her husband, life-long Osseo resident Derek Klatt, are the parents of two sons, and reside in Osseo.
For more information, follow the campaign at votefordori.com and on Facebook.
