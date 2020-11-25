Donations to Toys for Tots sought in Osseo

The Osseo Police Department is once again running the collection of toys for those in need this holiday season.

The annual Toys for Tots drive began Nov. 13 and will end on Monday, Dec. 14. During that time, people may bring a new and unwrapped toy to any of the drop off sites in Osseo, listed below.

Drop off sites include:

• Osseo Police Department — 415 Central Ave.

• Dean’s Super Market — 312 Central Ave.

• Dick’s Bar & Grill — 205 Central Ave.

• Duffy’s Bar & Grill — 337 Central Ave.

• Olympia Cafe and Gyros — 247 Central Ave.

• Becky Meierhofer (State Farm Agent) ­­— 530 Central Ave.

TPMI.info — 24 Third Street NE.

• Premier Banks — 301 Central Ave.

And as always, if people have any questions or comments about the program, do not hesitate to contact Officer Anthony Mortinson at 763-269-2470 or tmortinson@ci.osseo.mn.us

