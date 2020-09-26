Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz for the 10th year in a row to collect donated bicycles for kids in need throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year there were more than 5,000 bikes collected, and they would like to do at least that many again this year.
Consider donating a gently used or new bike and ask family and friends if they have one they’d like to donate, including adaptive bikes for kids with disabilities. Donations will be accepted at 42 Allina Health locations on Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A few of those locations include the Champlin, Maple Grove and St. Michael clinics.
“We want to help make it possible for every child to have a bike and participate in a healthy, fun and environmentally friendly activity and never has this goal been more important than during this coronavirus pandemic,” said Penny Wheeler, MD, Allina Health president and CEO. “As a health care organization, we recognize good health habits start early, which is why we partner with FB4K, an organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a healthier, happier childhood by providing bikes to those who may not be able to afford one.”
Safety is Allina Health’s top priority. Staff be wearing masks and following other COVID-19 safety guidelines at all drop off locations. They ask that people dropping off bikes do so as well.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz is also seeking volunteers to help clean and prepare the donated bikes for distribution. For more information and to volunteer visit FB4K.org.
Bikes will be distributed in the spring next year and kids who receive a bike will also get free bicycle helmets and bike safety information from Allina Health at the distribution events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.