Dominating December at Middle School East

St. Michael-Albertville Middle School East has named its December students of the month. They include front row, left to right, Gracie Vankuyk, Landon Robindeau, Julie Butkowski and Jakob Denny. Middle row: Anna Benkowski, Bailey Fischer and Chloe Yantes. Back row: Beau Rueter, Noah Demo, Conner Smith, Arden Rupp and Kaden Shumacher. Not pictured: Jaxen Saville.

