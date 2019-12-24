Anoka-Hennepin is seeking middle and high school parents/guardians to join the district’s Secondary Science Study Committee.
Through the end of the school year, the committee will be studying how Minnesota’s new state science standards will affect the district’s current curriculum. The committee will then be making recommendations to the Anoka-Hennepin School Board regarding any changes that may be needed to specific courses, programs, or materials to align better with the new state standards.
Specifically, the committee is looking for parents/guardians of middle and high school students in the district, and/or members of the community who may not have kids in school, but who have a background in science or scientific industries.
The first meeting is set for Jan. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Educational Service Center, located at 2727 North Ferry Street in Anoka. Meetings will be held once a month (Feb. 13; March 12; April 16; May 12) through May, at the same time and same location. Those who are interested in participating are encouraged to RSVP by Jan. 13 by filling out the science committee Google form at bit.ly/2Qafdyw. Coffee, water and snacks will be provided to attendees.
According to John Wolhaupter, Anoka-Hennepin’s secondary science teaching and learning specialist, in addition to a broad look at secondary science curriculum, particular emphasis will also be put on studying changes to the middle school science curriculum that are already occurring. Part of the committee’s work, he said, will be identifying ways to make the transition to the new curriculum with as little impact on students as possible.
Other areas of emphasis for the committee: Identify the best placement for a new science course focusing on Earth science that addresses changes to state standards, whether the course be taken in ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th grade; in the event that the secondary science curriculum requires significant change, specialty schools and programs may be impacted, so the committee will study the effects of the new science standards on those schools and programs and; engineering is a greater focus in the new state science standards, so the committee will make recommendations about our current offerings to ensure it’s appropriately embedded into course offerings.
Those interested should RSVP to attend, either by the Google form, or by contacting John Wolhaupter at 763-506-7730, or John.Wolhaupter@ahschools.us. Parents/guardians who wish to be part of the committee are encouraged to attend all future meetings for consistency within the committee.
