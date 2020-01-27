Beginning in January and continuing through the calendar year, Osseo Area Schools will create a new strategic plan to guide future district and school-level work.

The school board in fall of 2019 selected consulting firm TeamWorks International to facilitate the development of the strategic plan based on the group’s “Classroom to Boardroom Strategic Planning Process,” its commitment and depth of experience in stakeholder engagement, and its expertise in helping leaders and organizations prepare for and implement change.

Here’s how the process will unfold over the next year:

• January to February — Focus groups of students, staff and families will provide input regarding their desired future experiences in Osseo Area Schools.

• March to May — Development of draft document that describes the desired daily experiences for students, families, and staff; and draft document will be shared widely (and in multiple languages) to solicit community feedback.

• May to June — Development of draft mission, vision, values and strategic directions.

• Late summer/early fall — Community feedback on draft mission, vision, values and strategic directions.

• Fall — Board adoption of new strategic plan

In addition to the steps above, TeamWorks will work over the next year with the school board and/or district and school leaders on change readiness, partnership leadership, identification of key formative events in the district’s history, an environmental scan, management/governance roles, development of a district classroom theory of action and a three-year operational plan for staff to support the new strategic plan, school and department improvement plans, and a three-year school board work agenda to support the new strategic plan.

