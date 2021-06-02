The Senate District 34 Republican Party announced they will be hosting a breakfast at which Senator Warren Limmer and Representative Kristin Robbins will review actions of the 2021 legislature.
The breakfast will be Tuesday, June 8, at 8 a.m. at Three Squares Restaurant, 12690 Arbor Lakes Parkway in Maple Grove. Cost to attend is $30 and includes a full breakfast.
“Our state budget went from a $1.3 billion deficit to a $1.6 billion surplus virtually overnight due to a strengthening economy and federal stimulus dollars provided in response to the coronavirus pandemic,” said SD 34 Chair Lauren Noack. “This was unprecedented in modern times and presented lawmakers with conflicting approaches to setting a two year budget, which Senator Limmer and Representative Robbins will address.”
The Senate District 34 Republican Party includes the communities of Maple Grove, Dayton, Osseo and Rogers and meets the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at locations throughout the northwest suburbs. The June meeting will be at Olympia Café and Gyros Restaurant, 247 Central Avenue in Osseo on June 17. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, see sd34mngop.com/get-involved.
