The races in District 34, includes the cities of Dayton, Rogers, Maple Grove and Osseo.

The race for Senate Dist. 34 the unofficial results show that incumbent Warren Limmer (R) has 50.81% of the votes. Challenger Bonnie Westlin (DFL) has 49.12% of the votes.

In the race for the House Dist. 34A seat, the unofficial results are in. With 100% of the precincts reporting, incumbent Kristin Robbins (R) has been reelected with 57.82% of the votes. Challenger Brian Raines (DFL) received 42.12% of the votes.

In the House Dist. 34B, with all precincts reporting, incumbent Kristin Bahner (DFL) has 53.60% of the votes. Challenger Dori Trossen (R) received 46.34% of the votes. These are the unofficial results.

