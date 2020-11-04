In Minnesota House Dist. 29A, GOP incumbent Joe McDonald was re-elected in the Nov. 3 General Election. He triumphed over DFLer Renee Cardarelle in his quest for the seat, which comes with a two-year term.
McDonald won 17,549 votes (70.40%), compared with 7,341 votes cast for Cardarelle (29.45%). These results are from all 23 precincts in House Dist. 29A. As of 7 a.m. on election day, Dist. 29A had 27,609 registered voters. These are unofficial election results.
Dist. 29A includes Delano, Rockford, Franklin Township, Rockford Township and Montrose.
The Minnesota Senate District 29 race had DFLer Renee Chris Brazelton challenging GOP incumbent Bruce D. Anderson for his seat that comes with a four-year term. Mary Murphy, of the Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis Party also ran against Anderson.
Anderson scored a convincing victory over Brazelton and Murphy. Anderson got 29,790 votes (63.36%), compared with 13,244 votes for Brazelton (28.17%) and 3,941 votes for Murphy (8.38%).
The above results are from all 33 precincts in Senate District 29. These are unofficial results. Senate District 29 had 53,089 registered voters as of 7 a.m. on election day. The district includes Delano, Rockford, Franklin Township, Rockford Township and Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.