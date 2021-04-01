On Tuesday, March 23, the Antiracists for a Better D279 and Osseo Senior High Scholars for Equity Club sponsored a Solidarity Rally at the district office for the AAPI community for an hour. There were between 50 and 60 people who participated in the rally.
“In the wake of the killings of six women of Asian descent in Atlanta, and the ever rising hate and bias crimes against our AAPI communities as a result of the pandemic, we wanted to let our AAPI scholars, families, and colleagues know that they are seen and they are loved,” said Jess Stewart, an Osseo Senior High teacher.
In the Osseo Area School District, 19% of the scholars and nearly 4% of the staff identify as AAPI.
In addition, the Osseo Area School Board on March 23 introduced and passed a resolution condemning xenophobic, racial and anti-Asian attacks elevated by COVID-19. Thai Fusion generously donated egg rolls for everyone who participated in the rally.
