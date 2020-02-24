Dist. 728 recognizes Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Jana-Hennen Burr, left, and School Board member Shane Steinbrecher, right, recognize, left to right, Meghan Benthz (Elk River High School), Joshua Bauer (Elk River High School) and Ethan Loukusa (Rogers High School) at the Dist. 728 Board Meeting as the six National Merit Semifinalists from the district. Not pictured are Jamison Ward (Zimmerman High School), Benjamin Fisher (Rogers High School) and Gretta Jensen (Rogers High School).