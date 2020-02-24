Dist. 728 recognizes Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Jana-Hennen Burr, left, and School Board member Shane Steinbrecher, right, recognize, left to right, Meghan Benthz (Elk River High School), Joshua Bauer (Elk River High School) and Ethan Loukusa (Rogers High School) at the Dist. 728 Board Meeting as the six National Merit Semifinalists from the district. Not pictured are Jamison Ward (Zimmerman High School), Benjamin Fisher (Rogers High School) and Gretta Jensen (Rogers High School).

Six Elk River Area Dist. 728 students are among 16,000 semifinalists named as part of the annual academic competition. The students, who were selected based on scores on a PSAT qualifying test, will compete for some 7,500 scholarships worth more than $31 million, to be awarded this spring.

The group includes:

Benjamin Fisher, Gretta Jensen and Ethan Loukusa of Rogers High School; Jamison Ward of Zimmerman High School; and Josh Bauer and Meghan Bentz of Elk River High School.

“To be considered for the Merit Scholarship Award, the semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the National Merit competition,” said Assistant Superintendent Jana Hennen-Burr, who honored the students at the ISD 728 School Board Meeting on Monday, Jan. 13. “We wish them luck as they continue in the process.”

The board and administrators appreciated the district’s participation in the National Merit process, which aims to shine a “spotlight on brilliant students and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence at all levels of education,” a message the group believed fits the district’s strategic plan and goals.

