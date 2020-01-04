As temperatures dive into dangerous territory this winter, Hennepin County and Clear Channel are teaming up to help prevent frostbite this winter, especially among people who are experiencing homelessness.
In partnership with Hennepin County, Clear Channel is sponsoring free messaging on its large digital billboards in downtown Minneapolis, providing information about how to identify frostbite, and how to get connected to daytime and overnight shelter.
“Clear Channel Outdoor is proud to further its mission of public safety by expanding its partnership with Hennepin County,” said Branch President Dan Ballard. “Promoting the safety of the communities in which we all live and work is a core value of Clear Channel Outdoor and its employees who call the Twin Cities home.”
Severe wind chills trigger digital notices
The billboard messages will be triggered when outdoor conditions dip down to 10 degrees wind chill.
Word of mouth is vital for reaching people who are experiencing homelessness, and the signs will be a useful tool for that, said Danielle Werder, one of the planners for Hennepin County’s homelessness response programs.
“We just want to keep people safe, and we are thankful to Clear Channel for approaching us with this opportunity,” she said. “Safe places, warm places, are something most people take for granted, but they are one of the most important considerations for people experiencing homelessness in the winter.”
For more information about daytime warm spaces, visit hennepin.us/staywarm.
For information about overnight shelter for individuals and families, visit hennepin.us/shelter.
