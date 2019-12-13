On Monday, Dec. 2, the Minnesota House held our first hearings since session ended in May on the ongoing issues facing our state’s largest agency, the Minnesota Department of Human Services otherwise known as DHS.
In last month’s column, I wrote about the many issues from multiple changes in leadership to over $100 million in documented mismanagement of taxpayer dollars that have plagued DHS. New DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead asked for, and was given, a full 90 days on the job before presenting on how the agency can move forward to the legislature.
At the hearing, Commissioner Harpstead indicated that no one has been disciplined for tens of millions in overpayments to tribes and she was reluctant to endorse calls by Republicans and Governor Walz for a forensic audit of all DHS spending.
The commissioner also claimed no knowledge of the reason for the leadership turmoil that plagued DHS this summer. As a reminder, unexplained leadership changes included: two deputy commissioners resigning, Governor Walz’s original commissioner Tony Lourey stepping down, along with the DHS Chief of Staff, then both deputy commissioners unresigned with one of them re-resigning a month later. Commissioner Harpstead stated that she had not asked about the reasons for Commissioner Lourey’s resignation, which I found surprising. It seems it would be important to know the reasons your predecessor left so you understand the issues you will be dealing with. This was very disappointing.
Commissioner Harpstead also revealed late in the hearing that the investigation into former DHS Inspector General Carolyn Ham had concluded. Ms. Ham was re-assigned to General Counsel’s office after months of being on paid administrative leave and will apparently continue in that role. The Commissioner declined to discuss the findings of the investigation, simply stating that the matter was closed.
As a member of the HHS Policy Committee, not the Finance Committee, I was not able to ask questions during the hearing. It was very frustrating to learn that the investigation of Inspector General Ham was closed without explanation, or even notifying committee members, and that no one is going to be held accountable for $106 million in overpayments. The Commissioner also sidestepped the question of whether she would support a full audit of DHS, even though Gov. Walz has also called for such an audit — twice.
We cannot solve these problems without full transparency and meaningful accountability. I hope Commissioner Harpstead will work with the legislature and the Governor to develop a plan for an outside audit so we can get to the root of these problems and ensure that taxpayer money is being used to serve the 1 million Minnesotans who need these services.
State Representative Kristin Robbins, serves House District 34A - Maple Grove, Dayton, and Rogers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.