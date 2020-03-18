(Editor’s note: The following information was provided Brad Swenson from Device Pitstop)
Device Pitstop expands its retail store to a new pickup and delivery service for Apple iPhones repairs and laptops within a 20-mile radius of its Maple Grove store.
“Social distancing,” self-quarantines, schooling at home, Apple Store closings — Device Pitstop is dealing with new sets of rules each day that can feel very isolating. As a society, Americans already heavily relied on technology, but during the coronavirus outbreak, it is more vital than ever.
“Between supply chain interruptions and ever-changing travel and shipping restrictions, new computers, tablets, laptops and smartphones and their parts may rapidly be in short supply. Device Pitstop has a robust stock of refurbished technology options as well as parts for repairs,” said Brad Swenson, Owner, Device Pitstop. “Technology is so important for keeping people connected right now, as well as for people to keep working and kids to keep learning. We want to make sure we remain a resource for anyone needing new devices or device repair.”
“Working together during these uncertain times is important and, in order to continue to serve our communities as well as our employees, we want to make sure these critical tech services are available in as safe and convenient a way as possible,” said Swenson. “We stand ready to serve the tech repair and replacement needs of the Twin Cities with better customer service, lower prices and without the big box crowds.”
Repairs will be done in-store, but members of our Pit Crew will be available to pick up devices and arrange to drop back off when repairs have been completed.
