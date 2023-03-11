North Hennepin Community College’s 2023 Northwestern High School Art Show ran Feb. 6-24, featuring about 80 works from 11 high schools. The show’s awards ceremony and reception was canceled Feb. 24 due to weather, but the winners were announced online.
North Hennepin Community College’s 15th annual high school art show happened to culminate in the middle of a snow storm, so the Feb. 24 reception and awards ceremony had to be canceled. But that didn’t stop the budding artists from being recognized for their visions.
By the end of that week, the show’s winners, one from each of the 11 participating high schools, were posted to the Northwestern High School Art Show Awards website: tinyurl.com/29hnd4zc.
In addition to the works selected for recognition by a panel of experienced artists, those attending the exhibition at the community college were invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award, the winner of which will be featured on promotional materials for next year’s show. That honor went to Elia Blakely-Anderson from Andover High School, whose series of photographs, titled “Family-owned business,” took home the prize.
This year’s show featured about 80 works, according to Kathy Hendrickson, dean of fine and applied arts at NHCC. Hendrickson was expecting about 1,000 people to attend the show during its Feb. 6 to 24 run.
“We are really excited about how many folks we get to the gallery,” she said in a promotional video for the show.
Those attendees would bear witness to some awe-inspiring work, in the estimation of Andrew Stafford, an art and design instructor at NHCC.
“I’m in awe of the amount of talent that these area high schools and charter schools have supplied us,” Stafford said in the video.
The artists expressed themselves through a wide range of media. “Everything from photography to clay, to mixed media, to plastic, to metal,” Stafford said. “We’ve used some charcoal, some pencil, acrylic, oil, collage.”
Though the show didn’t have an explicit theme, the art instructor still identified one. “I think the overriding theme to this show is the amount of talent that’s out there in this community,” Stafford said.
– Compiled by Andrew Wig
2023 People’s Choice Award
Elia Blakely-Anderson, Armstrong High School, “Family Owned Business,” Digital Photograph
Artistic Merit Awards
Coon Rapids High School
Greg Davis, Untitled, Charcoal
Elk River High School
Josh Shade, “Flora Borealis,” Raku
Irondale High School
Vinina Chen, “Aquarium Adventure,” Colored pencil
Maple Grove High School
Abigail Polen, “Serene Lights,” Photography
Osseo High School
Rebecca Craig, “Fire Glow,” Painting
Park Center High School
Benjamin Thao, “Portrait,” Charcoal
Prairie Seeds Academy
Jaylynn Xiong, “The Girl Who’s Blue, Surrounded by Red,” Acrylic on canvas
Robbinsdale Armstrong High School
Jenna Hamann, “Vase,” Ceramic
Rogers High School
Sophia Okeefe, “Still Life with Mannequin,” Pastel/charcoal
St. Michael-Albertville High School
Elliott Loftus, “Grief,” Mixed media painting
Zimmerman High School
Ashley Gruwell, “Swamp Slumber,” Graphite on paper
