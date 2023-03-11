North Hennepin Community College’s 15th annual high school art show happened to culminate in the middle of a snow storm, so the Feb. 24 reception and awards ceremony had to be canceled. But that didn’t stop the budding artists from being recognized for their visions.

By the end of that week, the show’s winners, one from each of the 11 participating high schools, were posted to the Northwestern High School Art Show Awards website: tinyurl.com/29hnd4zc.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments