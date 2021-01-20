Dennis Fisher begins first term as Dayton mayor

Mayor of Dayton, Dennis Fisher, is sworn in by his daughter in front of staff and community.

Dennis Fisher has served in many capacities in the city from volunteer work to commissions to city council. Now, he will serve the community as Mayor of Dayton.

“I’ve lived in Dayton most of my life and I love this city,” Fisher said. “I want to restore a healthy bond between the residents and their leadership. (The residents) can help me do this.”

Some of Fisher’s other goals are to lower taxes by spending responsibly and put more focus on the quality of new developments.

“Thank you to the residents who have put their trust in me to represent them and I hope you will continue to work with me as we make adjustments to guide Dayton’s growth in a responsible way,” he said.

Fisher would like to see residents notified before projects start in their area so that they can be involved in the planning as it will likely have an effect on their daily lives. Also, he would like to see more community events where the city, local organizations, and businesses come together to make them happen.

“I believe both employees of the city and elected officials should be doing everything we can to encourage local events that will help bring our community closer. This will foster a more thoughtful and united perspective.”

Fisher encourages those with ideas or concerns to reach out to city staff, council members, or him directly at DFisher@CityOfDaytonMN.com or 763-290-0501. Fisher also has email updates that can be signed up for at his personal webpage DennisFisher.org.

