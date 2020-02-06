Rep. Zack Stephenson
Dist. 36A
As I start my second year representing Champlin and Coon Rapids in the Minnesota House of Representatives, I’d like to share what we’ve accomplished in the last year and what I am working on now.
I am very pleased to report that last year’s legislative session ended with a compromise between the DFL-led House and the Republican-led Senate, which resulted in a balanced budget that protected Minnesotans’ health care and invested in our schools. In an age where it often seems like Democrats and Republicans can’t ever work together, I am proud that Minnesota set an example for how to set aside partisanship and work for the common good. Other major highlights of the 2019 Legislative session include passing the “hands-free” driving law, the nation’s toughest wage theft law, and the first middle class income tax cut in Minnesota in twenty years.
Last session I was able to achieve several positive outcomes for Champlin and Coon Rapids, including $31 million in new funding for Anoka-Hennepin Schools. The Legislature also passed my bill to take the first steps towards building a new river crossing between Dayton and Ramsey, which would relieve traffic on Highway 169. I will continue to fight for investments in our community’s infrastructure in 2020. My priorities include adding third lane to Highway 10, securing state funding for Mississippi Pointe Park in Champlin, and expanding the business and nursing programs at Anoka Ramsey Community College.
A new law that I authored took effect last year, helping victims of sexual assault by getting rid of the “marital rape exception.” This antiquated loophole was used to shield perpetrators from prosecution in certain instances if they were married to the victim. Jenny Teeson is one of the brave Minnesotans who shared her experience with me of being drugged, raped, and videotaped by her former husband. When she sought justice, the legal system said her case could not proceed because of the old law. Every Minnesotan deserves justice when they are the survivor of a crime, and I am proud to have carried the bill to move this law out of the 19th century and recognize rape is a crime regardless of marital status.
Minnesotans deserve to go about their day without being constantly interrupted and harassed by spoofed calls, otherwise known as ‘robo’-calls. These aren’t just a nuisance -- swindlers also use them to prey on senior citizens and vulnerable adults. As the explosion of fraudulent robo-calls grows, we must crack down and hold bad actors accountable, which is why I am proposing the toughest legislation in the nation to get tough on these predatory schemes.
Representative Zack Stephenson represents House District 36A, which includes the cities of Champlin and Coon Rapids. Rep. Stephenson encourages his constituents to share input and ideas with him at the Capitol anytime at 651-296-5513 or at rep.zack.stephenson@house.mn.
