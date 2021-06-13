Delano Senior Center Activities for June 10 - 18

The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. Email: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..

Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000

Thursday, June 10

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

Friday, June 11

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Monday, June 14

10 a.m. Line dancing

11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus

11:15 a.m. Bingo

1 p.m. Bridge

Tuesday, June 15

9 a.m. Hyvee/ Unique Thrift Store trip, New Hope

9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi

1 p.m. Movie, “Blue Jasmine”

1 p.m. Bridge

Wednesday, June 16

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM or in person

10:30 a.m. Book Club. “This Tender Land,” by William Kent Krueger

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

1 p.m. Cards - 500

1 p.m. Mahjong

Thursday, June 17

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

10 a.m. Lake Rebecca Nature Hike

10:30 a.m. Writers Group

11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus

Friday, June 18

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Delano Senior Center Menus for June 10 - 18

The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at 12 p.m. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Hennepin County Lunch Bus is making its runs to Loretto, Independence, and Maple Plain. Space is limited, so sign up early. Masks required on the bus. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.

Thursday, June 10 - Baked chicken, mashed potatoes,and gravy, lemon cream squares.

Friday, June 11 - Reuben, roasted red potatoes, fruit.

Monday, June 14- Turkey wild rice soup, half ham and cheese wrap, fruit..

Tuesday, June 15 - Rigatoni Al Pollo, bread, salad, Mandarin orange cake.

Wednesday, June 16 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes.

Thursday, June 17 - Soup, loaded baked potato, bread pudding.

Friday, June 18 - Meat, cheese and sandwich fixings, chips, fruit.

