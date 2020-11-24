Due to the rising risk of COVID-19 in the area, the difficult decision to temporarily suspend in-person activities at Delano Senior Center has been made.

The senior center will be closed until further notice.

In the meantime, the center continue to offer services to the public, including:

• Telephone and e-mail referrals for senior services.

• Home-delivered meals through Catholic Charities senior dining, available to any area resident age 60+

Virtual offerings, including chair yoga and senior writers’ group, delivered via Zoom.

The center will also continue to offer limited access to the senior center for bread and food pickup, as well as books from our library and other resources. Make visits as brief as possible, and observe mask and social-distancing protocol.

In the meantime, let the center know if they can be of assistance during this time. The duration of the shutdown of the center is not known right now. If  anyone is in need of support, contact the center at 763-972-0574 or senior@delano.mn.us

