Delano Senior Center Activities for April 8 - 16
The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..
Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000
Thursday, April 8
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.. AARP Tax Aide
Friday, April 9
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Monday, April 12
11:15 a.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Bridge
Tuesday, April 13
9 a.m. Eden Prairie shopping trip
9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi
1 p.m. Movie, “Made in Italy”
Wednesday, April 14
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11 a.m. Thanksgiving Re-do Dinner with music by Lowell Schubert and Nancy Buckenitine
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
1 p.m. Cards - 500 and Mahjong
Thursday, April 15
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
10:30 a.m. Writers Group
12:30 p.m. Caregiver Support Workshop
Friday, April 16
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Delano Senior Center Menus for April 8- 16
The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at 12 p.m. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Hennepin County Lunch Bus is making its runs to Loretto, Independence, and Maple Plain. Space is limited, so sign up early. Masks required on the bus. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.
Thursday, April 8 - Goulash, fruit pizza.
Friday, April 9 - Chicken Fettuccini, garlic bread, fruit.
Monday, April 12 - Mac and cheese with corned beef, garlic bread..
Tuesday, April 13 - .Penne Al Blu, bread, salad.
Wednesday, April 14 - Thanksgiving Re-do Dinner. Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, corn, cranberry cake.
Thursday, April 15 - Pork chops, mashed potatoes, Hummingbird Cake.
Friday, April 16 - Sloppy Joes,chips, fruit.
