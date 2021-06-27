The Delano Senior Center activities for the week of June 28 through July 2 are listed below. For more information on events at the center, call 763-972-0574.
The Delano Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00-4:30. Friday from 8:00-2:00. A variety of activities are planned on a daily basis. The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in. Lunch is served at noon. Meals on Wheels are delivered to home bound Seniors.
Mon. June 28
10 :00 Line Dancing
11 :15 Bingo
12 :00 Lunch
1:00 Golf card game
1:00 Bridge
Tues. June 29
8:00 Prairies Edge Casino trip (Granite Falls)
9:30 Tai Chi
12:00 Lunch
1:00 Movie
1:00 Bridge
Wed. June 30
9:15 Chair Yoga
11:20-11:40 Exercise
12:00 Lunch
1:00 cards – 500
1:00 Mahjong
Thurs. July 1
9:00-10:00 First Thursday Fireside Chat with Delano Mayor Dale Graunke
9:00 Knitters & crocheters
12:00 Lunch
Fri. July 2
9:15 Chair Yoga – Zoom
11:20-11:40 Exercise
12:00 Lunch
12:40 Bingo
Weekly Activities:
LEGAL AID HELP -1st Monday of every month 1:00 Call for appointment 763-972-0574
LINE DANCING – 10:00 Mondays
GOLF CARD GAME – 1:00 Mondays
BINGO -11:15 Monday & 12:40 Friday
BRIDGE – 2nd & 4th Monday, 1st & 3rd Tuesday, 2nd & 4th Wednesday
TAI CHI – Tuesdays at 9:30
CHAIR YOGA – 9:15 Wednesdays -in person & Fridays (ZOOM), Suggested donation - $3-$5 per class
CARD-500 – Wednesdays at 1:00
MAHJONG – Wednesdays at 1:00
EXERCISE – Wed & Fri from 11:20-11:40
KNITTERS/CROCHETERS – Thursdays at 9:00
WRITERS’ GROUP – 3rd Thursday at 10:30
BIRTHDAYS CELEBRATED – 2nd Monday of each month at 12:00
Delano Senior Dining Program, open Monday – Friday, serves low-cost, nutritious meals at 12:00 p.m.
Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by B’s on the River & Jacque B’s, Mario’s Italian Kitchen &
South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost will be $4.50 per meal and you must
register by 1:00 p.m. the previous day. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.
Meals on Wheels are available, and will continue to be available, to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000
Monday, June 28
Sloppy Joes
Homemade Chips
Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, June 29
Lemon Chicken Penne
Bread & Salad
Cherry Dream Cake
Wednesday, June 30
Chicken Fried Steak
Mashed Potatoes &
Gravy
Green Beans
