The Delano Senior Center activities for the week of June 28 through July 2 are listed below. For more information on events at the center, call 763-972-0574.

The Delano Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00-4:30. Friday from 8:00-2:00. A variety of activities are planned on a daily basis. The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in. Lunch is served at noon. Meals on Wheels are delivered to home bound Seniors.

Mon. June 28

10 :00 Line Dancing

11 :15 Bingo

12 :00 Lunch

1:00 Golf card game

1:00 Bridge

Tues. June 29

8:00 Prairies Edge Casino trip (Granite Falls)

9:30 Tai Chi

12:00 Lunch

1:00 Movie

1:00 Bridge

Wed. June 30

9:15 Chair Yoga

11:20-11:40 Exercise

12:00 Lunch

1:00 cards – 500

1:00 Mahjong

Thurs. July 1

9:00-10:00 First Thursday Fireside Chat with Delano Mayor Dale Graunke

9:00 Knitters & crocheters

12:00 Lunch

Fri. July 2

9:15 Chair Yoga – Zoom

11:20-11:40 Exercise

12:00 Lunch

12:40 Bingo

Weekly Activities:

LEGAL AID HELP -1st Monday of every month 1:00 Call for appointment 763-972-0574

LINE DANCING – 10:00 Mondays

GOLF CARD GAME – 1:00 Mondays

BINGO -11:15 Monday & 12:40 Friday

BRIDGE – 2nd & 4th Monday, 1st & 3rd Tuesday, 2nd & 4th Wednesday

TAI CHI – Tuesdays at 9:30

CHAIR YOGA – 9:15 Wednesdays -in person & Fridays (ZOOM), Suggested donation - $3-$5 per class

CARD-500 – Wednesdays at 1:00

MAHJONG – Wednesdays at 1:00

EXERCISE – Wed & Fri from 11:20-11:40

KNITTERS/CROCHETERS – Thursdays at 9:00

WRITERS’ GROUP – 3rd Thursday at 10:30

BIRTHDAYS CELEBRATED – 2nd Monday of each month at 12:00

Delano Senior Dining Program, open Monday – Friday, serves low-cost, nutritious meals at 12:00 p.m.

Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by B’s on the River & Jacque B’s, Mario’s Italian Kitchen &

South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost will be $4.50 per meal and you must

register by 1:00 p.m. the previous day. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.

Meals on Wheels are available, and will continue to be available, to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000

Monday, June 28

Sloppy Joes

Homemade Chips

Fresh Fruit

Tuesday, June 29

Lemon Chicken Penne

Bread & Salad

Cherry Dream Cake

Wednesday, June 30

Chicken Fried Steak

Mashed Potatoes &

Gravy

Green Beans

