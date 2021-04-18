The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 2nd St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..

Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000

Thursday, April 15

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

10:30 a.m. Writers Group

12:30 p.m. Caregiver Support Workshop

Friday, April 16

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Monday, April 19

11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus

11:15 a.m. Bingo

Tuesday, April 20

9 a.m. Eden Prairie shopping trip

9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi

1 p.m. Movie, “Blue Jasmine”

1 p.m. Bridge

Wednesday, April 21

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

10:30 a.m. Book Club, “The Words I Never Wrote,” by Jane Thyme

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

1 p.m. Cards - 500 and Mahjong

Thursday, April 22

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

12:30 p.m. Preserving Your Family Garden History Class

Friday, April 23

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Delano Senior Center Menus for April 15- 23

The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at 12 p.m. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Hennepin County Lunch Bus is making its runs to Loretto, Independence, and Maple Plain. Space is limited, so sign up early. Masks required on the bus. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.

Thursday, April 15 - Pork chops, mashed potatoes, Hummingbird Cake.

Friday, April 16 - Sloppy Joes, chips, fruit.

Monday, April 19 - Roast Beef Commercial, corn..

Tuesday, April 20 - .Pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ baked beans, chips, banana pecan cake.

Wednesday, April 21 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn.

Thursday, April 22 - Brats with red potatoes and sauerkraut, apple dumplings.

Friday, April 16 - Fried chicken, coleslaw, fruit.

Tags

Load comments